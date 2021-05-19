Trending designs to inspire you
This illustration is part of a project consisting of illustrations of architectural views of Rome. This, in particular, is a foreshortening of the San Lorenzo neighborhood, a neighborhood famous for its lowcost bar and pub and active nightlife.
I made this on Procreate using a photo I took myself as a reference.