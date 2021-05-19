Clay Miniatures: Excellent Tips for Making from Polymer Clay

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating mini copies of real-life items from polymer clay can look difficult but it’s fun. Read this article to know how to make clay miniatures in an easier and more enjoyable way. You can also skip the creating phase and have us make them for you instead! Visit our website to look at our artworks.
https://artgasp.tumblr.com/post/651516024234115072/clayminiatures