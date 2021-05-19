ArtGasp

Clay Miniatures: Excellent Tips for Making from Polymer Clay

ArtGasp
ArtGasp
  • Save
Clay Miniatures: Excellent Tips for Making from Polymer Clay sculpture and installation art painting art clay clay miniatures
Download color palette

Creating mini copies of real-life items from polymer clay can look difficult but it’s fun. Read this article to know how to make clay miniatures in an easier and more enjoyable way. You can also skip the creating phase and have us make them for you instead! Visit our website to look at our artworks.
https://artgasp.tumblr.com/post/651516024234115072/clayminiatures

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
ArtGasp
ArtGasp

More by ArtGasp

View profile
    • Like