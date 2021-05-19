Take a look at the super cute koala we have on the menu, it conquers hearts, doesn't it? The best symbol we could imagine for the sweet and cute Grumpeat app, which helps people finding restaurants and checking information about them. Make your gastro lifestyle social and find out everything you need about restaurants, bars, and what people think of them! L for Like!

Designed in TheRoom.

📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

—

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter