Night Sky Starry Overlays + Actions

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔

https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

This is a premium set of high-quality overlay textures, with which you can add to any night photo of the charm and hypnotic starry sky.

It is very simple to add to the night photography romance, philosophical atmosphere, imposing on the background of the night sky a real starry space.

Actions work with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Elements in versions CC and above.

LOOK VIDEO GUIDE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuckxCByI2U

Included:

• 10 HQ textures of the starry sky 4000х2700 px

• Action file for quick overlay and mask retouch.

• User Guide Product Instruction.