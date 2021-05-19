Night Sky Starry Overlays + Actions

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔
https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
This is a premium set of high-quality overlay textures, with which you can add to any night photo of the charm and hypnotic starry sky.
It is very simple to add to the night photography romance, philosophical atmosphere, imposing on the background of the night sky a real starry space.
Actions work with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Elements in versions CC and above.
LOOK VIDEO GUIDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuckxCByI2U
Included:
• 10 HQ textures of the starry sky 4000х2700 px
• Action file for quick overlay and mask retouch.
• User Guide Product Instruction.