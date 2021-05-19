Personal doctor - Web app

Hi everyone 🙌🏼

We want to share with you a Medical web app.

This is a patient's dashboard. This app makes recovery process easier for patients: one can add own parameters, choose a clinic and a doctor in few clicks. Also, the user can reminders, for example, to take pills, etc. 😉

What is special about this app? You don’t need to have any paper tests or referral lists, all information is available at one place.

Share your thoughts in the comments and take care of yourself❤️

Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work

hello@ponee.agency