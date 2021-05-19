How To Hire And Manage Remote Teams In India?

Due to covid, 88% of corporates made managing remote workforce mandatory. But, how are you planning your business expansion now?

𝑱𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒃𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒓 on " 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚" and understand more on

✔️ How to Identify the Best Talent in India

✔️ How do you employ the Workers in India without Having an Entity?

✔️ Building a right mix of Compensation & Benefits

✔️ Managing Payroll & Statutory Compliance

✔️ Understanding the Indian Workforce & How to Get best out of them?

and more!

𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟳𝘁𝗵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝟭𝟯:𝟯𝟬 𝗛𝗿𝘀 𝗘𝗦𝗧

Register Here! 👇

https://husys.com/how-to-hire-and-manage-remote-teams-india/