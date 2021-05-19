Headless eCommerce Is Exactly What You Are Looking For

Trending designs to inspire you
In its simplest form, headless commerce is an eCommerce solution where the frontend presentation (head) is separated from backend commerce functionality.
Front-ends or "heads" - think user interfaces, social e-commerce, digital marketplaces, IoT, and more - can be modernized or replaced separately, without conflicting with the back-end.
This typically gives businesses more adaptability to build a different experience for their visitors.
They can pick and optimize the functionalities of their e-commerce framework.
The headless e-commerce framework provides businesses the full ability of world-class online retail with limitless particular touchpoints and assures an excellent user experience.
A headless e-commerce framework offers powerful e-commerce abilities like shopping carts, product data handling, advertisements, and merchant tools no matter the consumer's entry point.