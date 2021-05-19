Mamta Mahato

Audiobook

Mamta Mahato
Mamta Mahato
  • Save
Audiobook audiobook ui mobile app figma user research
Download color palette

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lvvXXrlrCNpM_rO8wcKGlevP4NqGTbkD/view?usp=drivesdk
You can access the file with these above link.
The user can’t interact with app like as always, his focus on a road. So I need less interaction, less features.
Saving time, get a raise by getting new skills from audiobook in addition
Save favorite section to your bookmark section so that you can listen it later.
Like, share and comment to your book and share your emotion and feeling to all around the world.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Mamta Mahato
Mamta Mahato

More by Mamta Mahato

View profile
    • Like