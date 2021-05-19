Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diwakar | Social Media Marketing

Instagram Post Design on Figma & Canva

Hey Everyone 🖖

Instagram post for social media marketing campaign.

Tools:
1. Figma
2. Canva

Hope you like it. I am available to help you with your social media marketing campaign.

Stay tuned for more 🤘
Press L for some love 👍

Keep in Touch:-
Linkedin | Freelance Profile

