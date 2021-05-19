Software Development Company Web Design & Development

A sneak peek of our latest web design and development project. ProductDock is an international software development company focused on creating tailored digital solutions for companies across industries. Our client is a division of codecentric, a renowned software company based in Germany.

For ProductDock, we did custom website design inspired by the company's assets, as well as full bespoke development of a unique WordPress theme. Besides, we acted as consultants and helped envision ProductDock's marketing strategy - from B2B to employer branding efforts.

More on our work for ProductDock in some of the following posts.