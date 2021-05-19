PopArt Studio

Software Development Company Web Design & Development

PopArt Studio
PopArt Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Software Development Company Web Design & Development assets digitalart sneakpeek illustrations userinterface uiuxdesign webdesign web uiux ui company software development software
Software Development Company Web Design & Development assets digitalart sneakpeek illustrations userinterface uiuxdesign webdesign web uiux ui company software development software
Software Development Company Web Design & Development assets digitalart sneakpeek illustrations userinterface uiuxdesign webdesign web uiux ui company software development software
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png
  3. Dribbble 3.png

A sneak peek of our latest web design and development project. ProductDock is an international software development company focused on creating tailored digital solutions for companies across industries. Our client is a division of codecentric, a renowned software company based in Germany.

For ProductDock, we did custom website design inspired by the company's assets, as well as full bespoke development of a unique WordPress theme. Besides, we acted as consultants and helped envision ProductDock's marketing strategy - from B2B to employer branding efforts.

More on our work for ProductDock in some of the following posts.

PopArt Studio
PopArt Studio
Intuitive UI/UX, Web Design, Branding, Logo & Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by PopArt Studio

View profile
    • Like