Hotel Booking ui design v3

Hotel Booking ui design v3 picture photography food restaurant rooms booking france luxury homepage hotel desktop web design ui
Hello,
This is another UI version for Baumanière, a luxury Hôtel restaurant in the heart of Provence (south of france).

Hope you'll like it ! Feel free to give me some feedback.

