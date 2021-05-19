Nucleo 3 Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last week we launched v3 of the Nucleo application 🙌! We also shipped a fresh new website design. I took this chance to learn a bit of 3D and design a few illustrations.
View the live version here:
https://nucleoapp.com/
Any feedback is welcome!