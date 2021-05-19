Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo 3 Homepage
Last week we launched v3 of the Nucleo application 🙌! We also shipped a fresh new website design. I took this chance to learn a bit of 3D and design a few illustrations.

View the live version here:
https://nucleoapp.com/

Any feedback is welcome!

Posted on May 19, 2021
