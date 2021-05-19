Hussein
My Tickets App Pt.3

My Tickets App Pt.3 iphone ios cinema tickets movies light mode dark mode interface ui ux mobile app design
Happy Wednesday guys,
Very happy to share with you part 3 of the project that I've been working on lately.
If you like it hit the ❤️ button and show some love😉🙏🏻
For the full case on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118512915/My-Tickets-App?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

If you like my work, follow me on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/husseinsna6ec7

