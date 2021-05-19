My Tickets App Pt.3

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Wednesday guys,
Very happy to share with you part 3 of the project that I've been working on lately.
If you like it hit the ❤️ button and show some love😉🙏🏻
For the full case on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118512915/My-Tickets-App?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published
If you like my work, follow me on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/husseinsna6ec7