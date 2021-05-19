Learning Platform Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
🖐 Hello everyone!
I'm so happy to become a part of this community!
My first shot is a sneak peek from a project I create for Greitojo Skaitymo Academia - one of the leading platforms for teaching Speed Reading in Lithuania.
👍 Press "L" If you like it.
Cheers!