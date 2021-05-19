Yoga Landing Page

Yoga for me has always been much more than a workout. When I arrive at my mat, yoga allows me to connect my mind to my body. It helps me release all the emotions that are trapped in various parts of my body. It helps me flow.

So grateful to have all my limbs intact and experience yoga :) ✨

