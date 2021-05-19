Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Birdsong identification app concepts

Three concepts based on the same brief: a birdsong identification app for identifying birdsongs expressing the following values : nature, nostalgia, modern, educational, awareness and playful
Designed by
Héloïse Bonan & Michèle Ruaud https://dribbble.com/miruaud
Xindi Yang https://dribbble.com/XindiY & Nicolas Berthet https://dribbble.com/NicoBthet
Clara Pericone https://dribbble.com/clara_pericone & Louis Munoz https://dribbble.com/louismunoz
Want to build your product?
Go to https://www.bam.tech/en/clients
Or speak with us +33153240083

Posted on May 19, 2021
