Fairgates Typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Positioned somewhere in the middle of the neo-grotesque/geometric spectrum, Fairgates has a distinct roundness, while not being too wide for longer passages of text. Small, soft curves on certain glyphs give Fairgates an understated, friendly feel.
Try it out at https://norbergtypefoundry.com/