Fatbox Logo Exploration v.2

Fatbox Logo Exploration v.2 playful colorful branding packaging box logo mark logotype b2c saas
Download color palette
  1. Logo Exploration v2@2x.jpg
  2. Logo Exploration v2 - Negatives@2x.jpg
  3. Logo Exploration v2 - In Use@2x.jpg

Hello, Dribbble fam!

Almost a year ago, Fatbox reached out to us in need of a visual identity that is playful, fun and a little bit silly. Here’s an exploration we did as a part of the process - a playful shape and a wink, alongside cheerful fresh colors tie into what Fatbox is about.

What is Fatbox? Well, it's is a platform where you can design and buy custom packaging - starting from scratch, or choosing from one of many templates they provide through their online creator Fatdesigner.

♥ Happy to hear your thoughts.
Posted on May 21, 2021
