Link Of Full Project

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119779985/Pirate-Treasure-UI-UX-Web-Mobile-Design

Pirate Treasure Gaming interactive, modern and stylish template pack made for gaming websites, online gamers, game reviewers, gaming communities, eSport, game studio sites, game publishers, and anyone interested in the world of video games. Designed beautifully with Elementor & Essential Addons, Game Zone lets you instantly create stunning WordPress gaming websites. It loads quickly and is fully customizable without any coding using Elementor’s drag-and-drop editor. I hope you'll like it, don't forget to check out the attachment for full pixels... and show some ❤️ love!