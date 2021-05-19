Poster-life science industry

Yesterday I was shocked by the design of and 3D Illustration Pack .

So I want to copy some good prototype drawings and designs to improve the technique.



I hope you will like it and want more friends. If you have suggestions or ideas, feel free to contact me.



The relevant design is only available for study and communication, not commercial use. All copyright belongs to the original author. If there is an infringement, please contact me immediately. I will deal with it in time.