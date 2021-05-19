Hi Doc! - Medical App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks!
---
This is my UI exploration for Medical app with Live Consult with specialist doctor, help user to know their own healthcare needs.
Feel free to leave any feedbacks!
-----
I am available for a new project. Contact me harrisabdulazis.10@gmail.com