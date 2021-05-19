Harris Abdul Aziz

Simple Finance App UI Design

Harris Abdul Aziz
Harris Abdul Aziz
  • Save
Simple Finance App UI Design branding art indonesia designer trendy design neumorphism ui home ui glassmorphism explorations ux ui design app
Download color palette

Early exploration for Financial app. Use a lil neumorphism style. Feel free to leave any feedbacks!

-----
I am available for a new project.

Just contact me
harrisabdulazis.10@gmail.com

Harris Abdul Aziz
Harris Abdul Aziz

More by Harris Abdul Aziz

View profile
    • Like