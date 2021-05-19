Redesigning UTS (India)

Ninad B

UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) is a ticketing app developed by Indian Railway for encouraging people towards the cashless ticketing option for unreserved tickets.

I have been using this app for a few years and came across various pain points a user faces while using this app. Being a UI-UX designer, I used my skills and creativity to find solutions to those pain points and make the user experience stress-free and convenient. The app interface is simplified and de-cluttered to meet the specific needs of the user

Read my complete study at https://www.behance.net/gallery/119777847/Redesigning-UTS-app

Posted on May 19, 2021
