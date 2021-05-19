Customer Portal Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks!
Here's a landing page I've designed and built to promote the launch of a product called the Customer Portal. The Customer Portal is where tenants in a particular society can pay their dues, book facilities, upload their documents & much more!
Tools used - Figma + Elementor