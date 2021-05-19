Faizan Hussain Shaik

Customer Portal Landing Page

Faizan Hussain Shaik
Faizan Hussain Shaik
  • Save
Customer Portal Landing Page custom branding product page realestate portal webapp marketing ui landing page ui product landing page
Download color palette

Hey folks!
Here's a landing page I've designed and built to promote the launch of a product called the Customer Portal. The Customer Portal is where tenants in a particular society can pay their dues, book facilities, upload their documents & much more!
Tools used - Figma + Elementor

Faizan Hussain Shaik
Faizan Hussain Shaik

More by Faizan Hussain Shaik

View profile
    • Like