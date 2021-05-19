Eco Product Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Folks👋
This is a landing page I made for Eco Lediberg Calendars. Goal was to achieve eco-premium look and show all the product features in a simple way.
Hope you like it 💚
Show me some love with [L] button
Peace✌️