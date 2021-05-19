Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT "Daybreak Tropical Twist" poster design

Trending designs to inspire you
I decided to put together a creative for the newest addition to my sneaker rotation, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Daybreak Tropical Twist”. This extra-cushioned version of the Air Jordan 1 is a beauty with its white, daybreak, and tropical twist colour palette.