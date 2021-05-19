Luke Murphy

DesignOps as a Function Illustrations

DesignOps as a Function Illustrations devops flows diagram linework mobile gears designops
Some illustrations I did for a blog post on the difference between designops as a role and designops as a function. Check it out here: https://zeroheight.com/blog/designops-as-a-methodology-vs-designops-as-a-role/

Hat tip to https://dribbble.com/laurarbee for the inspiration, because her style is so 🔥🔥🔥

Posted on May 19, 2021
