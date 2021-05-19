DesignOps as a Function Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some illustrations I did for a blog post on the difference between designops as a role and designops as a function. Check it out here: https://zeroheight.com/blog/designops-as-a-methodology-vs-designops-as-a-role/
Hat tip to https://dribbble.com/laurarbee for the inspiration, because her style is so 🔥🔥🔥