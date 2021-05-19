ZeroPoint.hr - Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone!
We are happy to share one of our branding design projects of one of our amazing clients, "Zeropoint.hr" - a company that has expertise in building remote teams. They recruit, motivate and manage specialized remote IT teams for businesses worldwide.
We did a complete rebranding for Zeropoint.hr, a thoughtful route from ideation to market research, from concept analysis to logo constructs, from interactions to creative animations. Our creatives provided an all-rounded branding solution that helped the client in building a solid brand presence across all digital platforms.
