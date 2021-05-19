Dating App Concept - AppDate

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! 👋
We are more than happy to present our latest work.
The new situation we found ourselves in related to the Covid-19 🦠 pandemic forced us to live in a different reality.
We started paying attention to different things than before.
For this reason, we decided to redesign the popular dating app.
In order to feel safe meeting new people, we decided to add information about vaccination 💉 to each profile. After clicking on the profile of the candidate that interests us, we will be able to find out which vaccine he/she has received.
What do you think about our idea?
