Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good day everyone!
We are happy to present our new project. SecureFlag is a training platform for developers and DevOps engineers to learn and practice modern secure coding techniques through hands-on exercises.
SecureFlag needed a redesign and optimization of their platform. We managed to improve the appearance of the platform, simplify it, and also upgrade.
Thus, the platform has become better and more user-friendly. After creating the design, we turned it into a full-fledged product.
For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Have a project in mind? Contact us at
https://northell.design