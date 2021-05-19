Good day everyone!

We are happy to present our new project. SecureFlag is a training platform for developers and DevOps engineers to learn and practice modern secure coding techniques through hands-on exercises.

SecureFlag needed a redesign and optimization of their platform. We managed to improve the appearance of the platform, simplify it, and also upgrade.

Thus, the platform has become better and more user-friendly. After creating the design, we turned it into a full-fledged product.

For this project, we created:

UX/UI design

