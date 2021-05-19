Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DesignOps Island Discs Logo

DesignOps Island Discs Logo podcast art podcast logo logo sun island zeroheight podcast
Started a new podcast with zeroheight where I talk to amazing designops folks from across the world! Check it out here: https://open.spotify.com/show/7A7pOj3UEg6O6Au7ys5sA5?si=f34462573ad842e2

Posted on May 19, 2021
