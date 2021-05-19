Ibrahim Usman
COUP Movement - Illustration & icon Assets

COUP Movement - Illustration & icon Assets
Hello again!
there are some illustration and icon assets for COUP Movement website.
Check the live site here:
www.coupmovement.com

COUP Stand for COMMANDMENTS of OUTSTANDING PRESENTATIONS.

The COUP Movement is based on the COUP Framework. The COUP Framework enables each individual and team to be more successful through outstanding presentations and speeches.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

