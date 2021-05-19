Webnexs

News letter design

Webnexs
Webnexs
  • Save
News letter design banner ad ui branding design
Download color palette

Today I would like to share this news letter 
Let me know what you think, feedback welcome ~
Hope you guys like it 💖
Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Webnexs
Webnexs
Crafting Designs so it speaks for you

More by Webnexs

View profile
    • Like