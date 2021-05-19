Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page "Cardmates Bloggers Challenge"

Landing page "Cardmates Bloggers Challenge"
The landing page was designed for the blogging contest specifically for the "cardmates" website. The page described the rules for participants and the distribution of prize money.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118907093/Landing-page-Cardmates-Bloggers-Challenge

