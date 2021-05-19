Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet New World Illustrations - 160 Outline illustrations 📦
A World run by cute animals and monsters, check out this new illustration pack made for websites and presentations. Full of smart concepts and abstract ideas that will definitely add value to your designs.
Included formats Ai, SVG, Png, Figma,Sketch, Iconjar and Adobe XD libraries.
We’re looking forward to expand our illustrations bundle, currently we reached 6600+ illustrations in many different styles. So if you have ideas or styles you would like us to work on just let us know and our team will work on it 😉