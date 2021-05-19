Meet New World Illustrations - 160 Outline illustrations 📦

A World run by cute animals and monsters, check out this new illustration pack made for websites and presentations. Full of smart concepts and abstract ideas that will definitely add value to your designs.

Included formats Ai, SVG, Png, Figma,Sketch, Iconjar and Adobe XD libraries.

We’re looking forward to expand our illustrations bundle, currently we reached 6600+ illustrations in many different styles. So if you have ideas or styles you would like us to work on just let us know and our team will work on it 😉