"Should pale death

With treble dread

Make the ocean caves our bed

God who hears the surges roll

Deign to save the suppliant soul"

(Mixed Media Digital Impression)

Artwork:

‘Memento Mori’ by Christian von Mechel

Typefaces:

Orpheus from Canada Type

(T) Tenebras from @novocaine.psd

Helvetica Neue from Haas Type Foundry