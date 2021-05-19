Trending designs to inspire you
"Should pale death
With treble dread
Make the ocean caves our bed
God who hears the surges roll
Deign to save the suppliant soul"
(Mixed Media Digital Impression)
Artwork:
‘Memento Mori’ by Christian von Mechel
Typefaces:
Orpheus from Canada Type
(T) Tenebras from @novocaine.psd
Helvetica Neue from Haas Type Foundry