Video Marketplace

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the ideas we showed to our client was a Tap & Hold interaction for zooming in products. Simply, you could zoom in any product by holding your thumb on the product. A very simple but unique interaction that will bring value to buyers and improve the user experience. To make this work, sellers need to record two videos of the product. Nothing else. Simple and clever.
Get in touch with us if you are looking for a world-class design partner.