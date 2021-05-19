Video Marketplace

Gabriel Hudoba
One of the ideas we showed to our client was a Tap & Hold interaction for zooming in products. Simply, you could zoom in any product by holding your thumb on the product. A very simple but unique interaction that will bring value to buyers and improve the user experience. To make this work, sellers need to record two videos of the product. Nothing else. Simple and clever.

Posted on May 19, 2021
