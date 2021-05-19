Beth Ann Shadwick

Floral Illustration with Birdhouse

This floral illustration was a personal project where I explored the depths of my grandmother's flower bed. The objective was to illustrate a composition that would connect to an audience that grew up in a rural town, leading to comforting, carefree, homegrown memories.

