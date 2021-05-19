Gullar Babakishiyeva

Codnity | Website Design

Gullar Babakishiyeva
Gullar Babakishiyeva
  • Save
Codnity | Website Design ui design ux design interactive gradient web design minimalism minimal corporate identity corporate design corporate company development website branding ux ui clean color illustration design
Download color palette

The website is designed for Codnity, to see the whole project please visit the Behance link below,

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119715105/Codnity-Website-Design

Gullar Babakishiyeva
Gullar Babakishiyeva

More by Gullar Babakishiyeva

View profile
    • Like