AutoVery- Auto Rickshaw Delivery App

Hi Dribbblers 👋
hope you are all safe.
In these tough times, there are many who are suffering due to lockdowns & fewer work opportunities.
This concept aims at helping Rickshaw wallas affected with fewer work opportunities by making them delivery guys. This not only supports them during the tough times but also have perks for the users.
⚡ They know all the nook-n-corner of the city, including even the small gully's.
⚡ Compared to 2 wheelers, they can easily carry more items.
⚡ They are in good rapport with most of the shopkeepers.
⚡ They are expert drivers and they can access shops that are otherwise inaccessible with larger vehicles.
I would love to hear your opinion on the concept 📝
Want to see more projects?
Have a nice day! Cheers 🍹
Have a nice day! Cheers 🍹