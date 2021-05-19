Rahman Haryanto

Data Table

Rahman Haryanto
Rahman Haryanto
  • Save
Data Table ui design ui ux design data table
Download color palette

Hello! Data Table components here.
Looks simple right? You can explore more than my mine here.
Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Rahman Haryanto
Rahman Haryanto

More by Rahman Haryanto

View profile
    • Like