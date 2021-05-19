Michelle Zhu

Dark UI for a video creator platform

Michelle Zhu
Michelle Zhu
Hire Me
  • Save
Dark UI for a video creator platform platform comment section social media logo collection reel ux ui dark mode dark theme dark ui grid layout tablet dashboard webapp video video page detail page profile page profile
Download color palette

Sharing one of the screens from a project I’m working on.

Trying my hand on dark theme officially for the first time. Deep dived into responsive grid to bring out a better UI.

Looking forward to its beta launch in July!

Designer: me
Tool: Figma

It’s still work in progress so any comment is much appreciated!

Welcome to connect with me via Instagram.

Michelle Zhu
Michelle Zhu
A UX/UI designer who translates biz ideas into design.
Hire Me

More by Michelle Zhu

View profile
    • Like