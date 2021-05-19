Dark UI for a video creator platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sharing one of the screens from a project I’m working on.
Trying my hand on dark theme officially for the first time. Deep dived into responsive grid to bring out a better UI.
Looking forward to its beta launch in July!
Designer: me
Tool: Figma
It’s still work in progress so any comment is much appreciated!
Welcome to connect with me via Instagram.