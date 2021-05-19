Storyset – 線上客製化製作插圖與動畫免費圖庫，可即時編輯顏色與物件並支援輸出多種不同格式

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Storyset 是一個非常優秀的線上開源項目，當中提供了許多高品質的插畫素材與動畫，並且可以讓你免費運用在各種商業或個人用途當中使用，只需要署名即可將免費素材套用在任何的專案當中。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/storyset/