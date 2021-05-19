Sliven Red

Storyset – 線上客製化製作插圖與動畫免費圖庫，可即時編輯顏色與物件並支援輸出多種不同格式

Sliven Red
Sliven Red
  • Save
Storyset – 線上客製化製作插圖與動畫免費圖庫，可即時編輯顏色與物件並支援輸出多種不同格式 素材動畫 插圖動畫 免費動畫 免費素材 免費插圖 storyset 免費圖片 科技月球 techmoon
Download color palette

Storyset 是一個非常優秀的線上開源項目，當中提供了許多高品質的插畫素材與動畫，並且可以讓你免費運用在各種商業或個人用途當中使用，只需要署名即可將免費素材套用在任何的專案當中。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/storyset/

Sliven Red
Sliven Red

More by Sliven Red

View profile
    • Like