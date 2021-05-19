Smatphone Mockup Cover Preview

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This item is suitable to showcase your designs professionally in a realistic 3D display. You can replace the design easily and quickly using smart-object features. Available in PSD Photoshop format with smart-object features to help you replace the current designs with your own within seconds.
Features :
Changeable background-color
3000x2000 px size
300 dpi
Easy to use with Smart-Objects
PDF help guide
Photos used in the preview are not included, itís just for illustration purpose only.
Thank you.
Download here for 5$:
https://crmrkt.com/RKM5d8