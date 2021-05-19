Ola Czechonska
Floral arrangements studio - concept

Ola Czechonska
Ola Czechonska for Boldare
Floral arrangements studio - concept times challenge digital web flat flowers floral design minimal font serif font times new roman
Today I would like to share my design for the studio creating floral arrangements and decorations.
It's part of the Times New Roman challenge at Boldare. If you want, you can join it :)

Rebound of
Famous serial killers – concept
By Karol Witkowski
