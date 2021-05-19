Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adinda Hawari
Natuno Lab

Stocks Investment

Adinda Hawari
Natuno Lab
Adinda Hawari for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Stocks Investment stocks glassmorphism apps invest fintech product design
Download color palette

This is a stocks investment UI exploration: Glassmorphism approach. 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 
**We are available for new design projects** 
🌐 Visit: Natuno Design 
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab 
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like