Shahd chin industrial group

Logo design and visual identity of Shahd China Food Industries Group

The start of this project was formed with the presence of the group CEO and filling out the design and research questionnaire of the target market.

After examining the various aspects of the design, the logo was designed and presented, this logo should be designed to be responsive to different spaces, including product packaging, vending machines, cyberspace and environmental advertising.

So in two color modes: 1. gradient 2. Flat designed and approved by the employer.

Design year: 2020