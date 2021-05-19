Landing Page for Exercise App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone, I am Risqi and I am a person passionate about UI / UX Design. I tried to make a landingpage for the exercise or workout application of the mobile design I was working on.
and I also opened the opportunity to be recruited as a UI / UX Designer.
Contact me on my email: risqiaditiaputra@gmail.com
I am very welcome for your feedback :)
Thank you
Mockup from : things.morflax.com
Photos from : Freepik.com & Unplash.com
