MOWU DESIGN

Magic UI Brand Design

MOWU DESIGN
MOWU DESIGN
  • Save
Magic UI Brand Design brand circular system illustration android blue logo ui icon ux
Download color palette

Magic UI brand new upgrade, this scheme is designed for gratitude, do not do commercial use.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
MOWU DESIGN
MOWU DESIGN

More by MOWU DESIGN

View profile
    • Like