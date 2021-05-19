Abdgali Erkingaliev

Bolt Gold - Premium Taxi Concept

Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev
  • Save
Bolt Gold - Premium Taxi Concept minimal mobile ui mobile app design ux ui app
Download color palette

Hi guys:) I prepared a concept design for the
Bolt Gold is a premium taxi for business class people.
--
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
erkingaliev21@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev

More by Abdgali Erkingaliev

View profile
    • Like